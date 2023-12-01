Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Lowered to Neutral at Sidoti

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KFRC. StockNews.com upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

KFRC stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.82. Kforce has a 1-year low of $49.35 and a 1-year high of $70.87.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.65% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kforce by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kforce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 3.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

