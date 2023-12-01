KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0148

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $85.12 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00016812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,387.53 or 1.00004279 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007476 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003939 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,774,611 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,774,669.68402693. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01491206 USD and is up 4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $377.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.