Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,753 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.27% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $26,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 417.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,366 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,566 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 989,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after buying an additional 73,667 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after buying an additional 360,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

KRP opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.26%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 161.91%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

