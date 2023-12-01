Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Shares Up 5%

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGDEY – Get Free Report) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.82 and last traded at $150.82. 82 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.64.

Kingdee International Software Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the enterprise resource planning business. The company operates through ERP Business and Others, Cloud Services Business, and Investment Properties Operating Business segments. The ERP Business and Others segment sells software and hardware products; and provides software solution consulting, maintenance, upgrade, and other supporting services, as well as software implementation services.

