Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 189.84%. The firm had revenue of $116.37 million during the quarter.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $2.45 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 36.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 9.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kirkland’s by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

