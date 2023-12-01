Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,002 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.41. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.77 and a twelve month high of $24.26.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 564.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

