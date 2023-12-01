Kroger (NYSE:KR) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Get Kroger alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on KR

Kroger Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.