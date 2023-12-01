Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. Kroger has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.41.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 430.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

