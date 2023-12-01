Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51.

Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KR opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

