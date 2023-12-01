Kroger (NYSE:KR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.51.

Kroger Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE KR opened at $44.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KRGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.57.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

