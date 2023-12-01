Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.
Kronos Bio Trading Up 0.8 %
Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.
In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,918.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,370,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,096,550.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.
