Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kronos Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.13) EPS.

Kronos Bio Trading Up 0.8 %

Kronos Bio stock opened at $1.19 on Monday. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $69.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,918.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,370,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,096,550.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 476,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 70,473 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 40.1% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,484 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 38.9% in the second quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 128.2% in the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 403,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

