Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 80.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.6% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 1.2 %

LAMR stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $91.37. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $111.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

