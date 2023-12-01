Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,116 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Natixis acquired a new position in Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,901,000 after buying an additional 27,784 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Leidos by 2.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 17.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $110.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.77.

Leidos Increases Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $254,097.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock valued at $567,373 in the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

