Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

LBRDK stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $68.67 and a 1 year high of $96.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.32). The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 67.38% and a return on equity of 7.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

