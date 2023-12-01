Lingotto Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 50,366 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 50,366 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,306,000. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.38.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $467.70 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,282 shares of company stock worth $55,382,168. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

