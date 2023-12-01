Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Buys Shares of 165,045 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 165,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned about 0.44% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,911,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 95.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,003,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,485,000 after buying an additional 490,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after buying an additional 61,935 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,216,000. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $109,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,979,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,878,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $32.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.74 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SKWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

