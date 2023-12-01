Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.05% of CONMED as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 5.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 7.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at $2,855,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $6,450.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Up 0.0 %

CONMED stock opened at $107.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day moving average of $113.41. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $82.97 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.22 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CONMED

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.