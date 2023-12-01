Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,773,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 81,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

(Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.