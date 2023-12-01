Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Short Interest Up 21.6% in November

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 878,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $292,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 503,348 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

