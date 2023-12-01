Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 3.6% This Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $27.10 million and $11,793.79 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00016832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,451.01 or 1.00204503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00011106 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000798 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003956 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000655 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,220.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

