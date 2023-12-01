Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $33.79 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

