Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance
LSXMK opened at $26.99 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 287.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
