Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of MARPS stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.53. The company has a market cap of $9.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Marine Petroleum Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

