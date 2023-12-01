Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM opened at $464.59 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $472.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $433.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $435.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Martin Marietta Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a "reduce" rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $471.79.

About Martin Marietta Materials

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

