Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.349-1.491 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.53. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.66, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $67.99.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.