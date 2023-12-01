Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.73, but opened at $52.22. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $52.14, with a volume of 5,298,071 shares traded.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.59.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,699,177.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 6.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.52, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -54.55%.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.