Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after buying an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after purchasing an additional 477,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,893,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,142,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

