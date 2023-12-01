Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Shares Down 0.4%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65.22 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 65.22 ($0.82). Approximately 3,852 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 9,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50 ($0.83).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 116 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Merit Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Merit Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Merit Group

Merit Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 48.61. The company has a market cap of £15.58 million, a PE ratio of -545.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79.

In related news, insider Phil Machray bought 16,867 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £9,445.52 ($11,930.68). In related news, insider Phil Machray bought 16,867 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £9,445.52 ($11,930.68). Also, insider David Beck bought 40,786 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £19,985.14 ($25,243.32). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,430. 67.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Merit Group

(Get Free Report)

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.