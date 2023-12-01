Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRUS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Get Merus alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRUS

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.30. Merus had a negative net margin of 387.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merus will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the third quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Merus by 142.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Merus by 871.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.