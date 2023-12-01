Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $525,490.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $525,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at $56,209,338.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total value of $537,110.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 22,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $1,692,680.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $472,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $483,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $486,780.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $477,330.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $478,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $492,730.00.

MU stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The firm has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $58.50 to $71.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

