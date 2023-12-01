MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD) Trading Down 6.8%

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 461,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 226,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 46,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.39% of MicroSectors US Big Banks Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

