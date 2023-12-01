Mizuho Trims Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Target Price to $10.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 45,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 118,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.
