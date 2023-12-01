Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MS. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.43.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MS opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 46,907,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,118,465,000 after buying an additional 913,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,013,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,814,000 after buying an additional 1,604,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.