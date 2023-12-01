Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.06 and last traded at $43.07. 47,881 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.15.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $561.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $205,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

