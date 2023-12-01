Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Movado Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

MOV stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $579.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. Movado Group has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Movado Group by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Movado Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amundi increased its position in Movado Group by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Movado Group by 2,022.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Movado Group by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Movado Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

