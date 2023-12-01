MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MSCI. Barclays reduced their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $563.86.

MSCI stock opened at $520.85 on Monday. MSCI has a 52-week low of $450.00 and a 52-week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $507.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $506.22.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 657.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 153.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

