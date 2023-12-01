Nandini Sankara Sells 10,000 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Stock

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) VP Nandini Sankara sold 10,000 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,246 shares in the company, valued at $941,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SPH opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $17.78.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,014,439,000 after purchasing an additional 66,763,153 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,323,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 2,343.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 717,007 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after purchasing an additional 687,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after buying an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 229,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

