NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NSTG. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.63.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67. The company has a market cap of $23.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.25). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 548.25% and a negative net margin of 102.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 34.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the third quarter worth $47,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

