National Bankshares Cuts K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target to C$9.75

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KNT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$11.00 and set a top pick rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.94.

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

