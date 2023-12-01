Natixis Buys 52,691 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Natixis increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 1,278.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,427.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average of $69.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BRO. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.