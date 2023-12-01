Natixis Buys Shares of 233,389 agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Natixis bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 233,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in agilon health by 241.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 93.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 43.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435,751.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke acquired 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on agilon health from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

agilon health Stock Down 0.7 %

AGL stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

