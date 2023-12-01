Natixis Decreases Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Natixis cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 251,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,044,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,553,000 after purchasing an additional 175,759 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.48.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $91.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 118.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

