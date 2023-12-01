Natixis Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 537.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,343 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Coterra Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 696,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 253,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 102,068 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.66.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

