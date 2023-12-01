Natixis Has $3.77 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Natixis decreased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,150 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

