Natixis Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Natixis grew its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Confluent were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $4,083,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $391,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Confluent by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $3,031,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the second quarter worth about $14,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $1,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,147,002.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,682 shares of company stock worth $11,018,527 in the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

