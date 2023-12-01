Natixis Has $5.71 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,202 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 13,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.56. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

