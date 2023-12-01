Natixis Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Natixis raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 70.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.72.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total transaction of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,802.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,723,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,999,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.38, for a total value of $2,332,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,802.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,475 shares of company stock valued at $28,221,669. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $219.71 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $223.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

