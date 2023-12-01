Natixis Increases Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Natixis lifted its position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.57% of Genesis Energy worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEL. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,107,000 after buying an additional 158,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,459,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,689,000 after buying an additional 453,990 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,529,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,255,000 after buying an additional 306,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,195,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,613,000 after buying an additional 85,328 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,346,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 879,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEL opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $807.62 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 5,264 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $60,062.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 17,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,982.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genesis Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genesis Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

