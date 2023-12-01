Natixis Increases Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Natixis lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 1,794.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,537 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after acquiring an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,271,000 after purchasing an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,246,056,000 after purchasing an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,845,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,478,000 after buying an additional 42,128 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Nancy Cunningham Benacci bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.57 per share, for a total transaction of $106,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,522.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF opened at $102.79 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $130.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.43.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

