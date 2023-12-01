Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 37,562 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 2.9% of Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total transaction of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,800,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,282 shares of company stock valued at $55,382,168. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $467.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $452.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

