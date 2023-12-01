Natixis Invests $5.11 Million in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Natixis bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 166,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OHI. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

